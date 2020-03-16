First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Kenosha County

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the first confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus here.

The infected individual is a 59-year-old female with no travel history, a news released Monday afternoon said.

Here is more from the news release:

After testing, the individual returned home and remains under self-isolation. This person has followed the guidelines set forth in local, state and federal recommendations, said Dr. Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health. The Kenosha County Division of Health is now conducting a contact investigation to identify and follow up with anyone who had close contact with this individual. Close contacts will be monitored by public health nurses and will quarantine themselves, doing daily symptom and temperature checks. “We are staffed and ready to handle the disease investigation of this positive case and all future

cases,” said Freiheit. “But we need everyone in Kenosha County to help us by taking this very seriously and to remain home and away from others as much as possible.” To minimize the spread of illness, the Division of Health recommends people postpone or cancel nonessential travel to areas with cases of COVID-19. This includes both international travel and domestic travel to states with widespread illness. Those who do travel to these areas should undergo a 14-day self-quarantine upon their return and monitor their health for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. More information about how to self-quarantine is available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ website, at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov. People at higher risk are encouraged to stay home and away from large groups of people as much

as possible. High-risk individuals include: – People 60 and older. – Those with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or diabetes. – People with weakened immune systems. Social distancing is encouraged for all, meaning attempting to remain six feet away from other

people and avoiding handshaking and other unnecessary contact.

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION REGARDING COVID-19

When to seek medical evaluation and advice: – If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, call your healthcare

provider or your regular doctor. Do not go to the emergency room; call ahead to let them know you need to come in with these symptoms and do not sit in the waiting room. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. – If you are having a medical emergency, call 911. In addition to the recommendations listed above, the public can help:

– Stay home when sick. – Practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including handwashing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth. – Stay six feet away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system. – Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. – Do not shake hands with anyone.

For additional information, please visit the CDC’s coronavirus disease information page at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov and the state health department’s website at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm. For further updates, follow the Kenosha County Division of Health on its Facebook page at

www.facebook.com/KenoshaCountyHealth