A word from our sponsors: Randall seeking mowing and snow removal bids

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Town of Randall. — DH

The Town of Randall will be accepting separate Requests for Proposals for complete lawn maintenance and snow removal service on all town owned properties. Potential service providers are not required to submit for both and may submit for lawn portion only, snow removal portion only or both.

For a complete list of properties, locations and requirements, contact the town clerk during business hours (Mon.-Thur. 8-noon & 1pm-5pm). Proposals are for a three-year period. Sealed proposals must be received by April 9, 2020, by 5pm. All proposals will be opened and publicly read at the Town Board meeting of April 9, 2020 at 7:00 pm. The Town of Randall reserves the right to accept the most advantageous bid and to reject any and all bids.

Reply to:

Town of Randall

34530 Bassett Road

Burlington, WI 53105

Telephone: 262.877.2165