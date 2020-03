St. Alphonsus Parish has postponed the fish boil that was to take place on Friday, March 27, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Parish Center, 6211 344th Ave., New Munster.

Due to precautions because of the COVD-19 virus, the fish boil has been postponed. It will be rescheduled to a later date.

For more information or questions, please call St. Alphonsus Parish at 262-537-4370.