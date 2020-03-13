The Sharing Center to remain open during state of emergency

Sharon Pomaville, executive director of The Sharing Center, made the following statement regarding the center’s status during the current COVID-19 state of emergency:

During the County’s declared State of Emergency, the Center will continue to meet the needs of the community uninterrupted. All programs and services are available, and our hours are the same. Anyone within the community who is impacted by the declaration locally/nationally, please feel free to contact the Center to learn about available services and help. Our doors are open to all in need.”