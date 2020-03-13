Governor closes all K-12 schools in Wisconsin for COVID-19 spread prevention

Gov. Tony Evers has issued an order closing all Wisconsin public and private kindergarten-12th grade schools.

Schools will have to close by March 18, with an anticipated reopening date of April 6.

The order, issued Friday afternoon, states:

Based on the assessment of the information available regarding the infectious disease, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”), closure is a reasonable and necessary step to prevent, suppress, and control this disease. “

Western Kenosha County schools — the ones we have heard from so far — have chosen to close to students, classroom instruction and other activities as of Monday. Parents will be informed as to what plans are made for alternative instruction.

