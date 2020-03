Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:56 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and members of the Kenosha County Dive Team are responding to a report of a crash and possible water incident in the 17500 block of Highway 50 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: A SUV is reported in the river north of the highway. Occupants out of the vehicle and on the roof.

UPDATE 5 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue dispatched to also respond to the scene.

UPDATE about 5:20 p.m. — Dive team response cancelled.