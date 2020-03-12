Units responding to burning in Lake Shangri-la

Mar 12th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:41 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 12100 block of 222nd Avenue in Lake Shangri-la.

Per dispatch: Burning taking place in front yard. Strong smell reported.

