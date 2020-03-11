Wheatland Fire Department annual Corned Beef and Cabbage fundraiser is March 16

The Town of Wheatland Fire Department is hosting its annual Corned Beef and Cabbage fundraiser on Monday, March 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Alphonsus School.

The department is raising funds for equipment used by department personnel.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from Town of Wheatland Fire Department members or at Luisa’s Restaurant for $13 in advance or at the door for $15.

Not a fan of corned beef? No problem, lasagna also will be served.

St. Alphonsus is located at 6211 344th Ave., New Munster.