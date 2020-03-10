At 10:01 pm, the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan WI has issued a Flood Warning for the Fox River near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha counties.

The warning begins this evening and runs to Friday afternoon. At 9 pm the flood stage was 10.8 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet.

The river is expected to rise to 11.2 feet by Wednesday morning and remain steady above flood stage until Saturday morning. At 11.0 feet, floodwaters begin to affect 77th St. in the Town of Wheatland. Floodwaters are near some homes along Highway W in the Village of Salem Lakes and Town of Wheatland areas.