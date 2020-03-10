County Treasurer to head homeowners task force

Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson has been selected to head a statewide task force aimed at supporting home ownership.

From a news release from the treasurer:

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is leading an effort that will bring together county, city, village, and town treasurers, along with community partners to assist Wisconsin residents when they buy a home and as they seek to remain in their homes. Godlewski named Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson to chair the Treasurers’ Homeowners Task Force. “As someone who works with taxpayers and homeowners every day, I’m excited to be chairing a task force that will be actively working to empower first-time and long-time homeowners,” Jacobson, said. “The goal of the Task Force is to create a dedicated network of resources for homeownership. It is a pleasure to see state and local officials from all corners of the state working together to find real solutions.” The Treasurers’ Homeowners Task Force, which met for the first time on March 4, aims to help homebuyers understand the financial resources they will need to own and then keep their homes, as well as create a warning system to let homeowners know when they are in danger of facing foreclosure. “Oftentimes, treasurers are able to identify early warning signs that a homeowner may be at risk of foreclosure, including delinquent payments for other services. By creating an alert system for homeowners, treasurers and other community advocates can work with the homeowners to strategize ways to prevent foreclosure”, Jacobson said. “Owning a home is a big part of the American dream, but it’s often not easy to get there and stay there,” Godlewski said. “We’re seeing a decline in first-time homebuyers in Wisconsin, and we’re also seeing people having a hard time staying in their homes, particularly seniors.” Godlewski continued, “This task force intends to explore these issues from the frontlines with local treasurers and come up with solutions that can help empower taxpayers and keep Wisconsinites in their homes.”