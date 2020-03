The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular Village Board meeting on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building in Paddock Lake.

At a committee of the whole meeting, the board discusses items, but does not take formal action.

Among the agenda items are:

Filling the vacant trustee seat created by the death of Gary Kaddatz.

Highway 50 water main special assessment.

Highway 83 speed limit.

Two annexation requests.

The full agenda is available here.