Wet, warm Monday

You might want to break out the umbrella Monday as the latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for a wet and warm day.

There’s a 100 percent chance of rain Monday, most likely starting sometime mid morning and continuing well into Monday night. Total local rain may be between a quarter and three quarters of inch.

Monay’s high temperature should reach 54, but besides the rain it also will be breezy with wind of 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.

It should be cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with high in just the mid 40s, but the mercury will be back in the high 50s Thursday.