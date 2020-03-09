Twin Lakes Village Hall/Community Center may get preliminary design for appearance soon

With the configuration of its floors now decided, the architects for the new Twin Lakes Village Hall and Community Center will be moving to designs for how the building will look.

Jon Wallenkamp of Kueny Architects updated the Village Board last week on the project, looking to settle the general floor plans and which facility will be on which floor of the two-story building.

The floor plans foot print have been reduced some from earlier designs, Wallenkamp said.

The board, after some discussion, decided to have the Village Hall facility on the second floor and the community center on the first floor. Because of the topography of the site between Main Street and Lance Drive, each floor will have walk-out access at grade. The Village Hall floor will walk out to the north to Main Street and the Community Center to the south to Lance Drive.

That configuration was criticized by Trustee Sharon Bower and some members of the audience as hiding Village Hall from one of the main roads in the village, Lance Drive.

“I like to have village hall on the main road,” Bower said. “You will know where the community center is but not the village hall. It’s a secret.”

But other board members preferred the suggested configuration, pointing out that the current Village Hall is on Main Street, where the new Village Hall also will open out to.

In an informal poll of the board members present, only Bowers supported reversing the floors. Trustee Tom Connolly was absent.

With the floor configuration set, Wallenkamp said his firm can proceed with developing renderings showing what the building will look like with options for discussion.

The project has a preliminary budget of $1.6 million.