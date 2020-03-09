Maggie Hillock to perform at Carnegie Hall with UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble

Maggie Hillock of Paddock Lake will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City Tuesday as a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble.

Hillock is a sophomore studying percussion performance and is a member of the ensemble’s percussion section. She is a graduate of Salem School and Central High School.

The performance is part of the New York Wind Band Festival. The UW-Whitewater ensemble, directed by Dr. Glenn Hayes, will be performing as part of the Evening Showcase Concert.

From the UW-Whitewater website:

The program is built to honor the host city featuring compositions that relate to New York City. John Mackey’s Asphalt Cocktail, which is meant to “capture the grit of the city. Picture the scariest NYC taxi ride!” opens the program. The green space of the beautiful parks is represented by Percy Grainger’s Country Gardens. We are extremely excited to give guest composer/performer Dr. Emily Koh her Carnegie Hall debut with her composition diver[city]. Dr. Koh is a Singaporean-born composer who currently teaches composition at the University of Georgia. She will perform on string bass. John Philip Sousa’s New York Hippodrome March is our nod to the site where the Sousa band had their longest single-site performance run. The concert concludes with Russian Christmas Music by Alfred Reed.