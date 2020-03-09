Deaths March 10, 2020: Ann S. Augustin, Shirley A. Kozie, Esther M. Hirons, Louise (Covelli) Bucko

This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.

The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:

Ann S. Augustin, 85, of Silver Lake and formerly of Mount Prospect, Ill. died Feb. 28, 2020.

Shirley A. Kozie (Woessner), 90, of Powers Lake, died March 8, 2020.

Esther M. Hirons, 98, of Silver Lake, died March 8, 2020.

Louise (Covelli) Bucko, 79, died on March 7, 2020.

