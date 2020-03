Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Department units are responding to a report of a fire in the 13300 block of 128th Street along the Wisconsin-Illinois state line.

Per dispatch: This is a grass fire started from someone burning but now is spreading.

UPDATE 2:05 p.m. — Fire unit on scene reports field is a little over an acre. Fire appears to be spreading to the north.

UPDATE 2:10 p.m. — Fire personnel on the scene report to dispatch that north end of fire is contained.