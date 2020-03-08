Units responding for burning in Bristol

At about 9:13 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of burning in the 21400 block of Highway V in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Caller reported possible fire and was concerned due to high wind.
