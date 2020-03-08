Kenosha Lions Foundation Grants Award Program deadline is March 15

The Kenosha Lions Foundation has announced that they will continue their Grants Award Program in 2020 to Kenosha County service organizations. This will mark the 35th consecutive year that Lions/Lioness Clubs of

Kenosha County have made these grants available to the Kenosha community.

Non-profit groups may request an application for funding and guidelines by

writing to the: Kenosha Lions Foundation P.O. Box 654 Kenosha, WI

53141 or sending an email to cathyapellegrino@gmail.com. Only written requests from Kenosha County organizations will be accepted

and must be received by the Foundation on or before March 15, 2020.

Priority will be given to organizations with projects that assist those with

hearing and visual disabilities. All of these awards are in addition to the many other programs the Lions and Lioness Clubs conduct each year for the less fortunate of Kenosha County.

These clubs are part of Lions International, the largest service organization

in the world. They are serving in over 205 countries and geographic areas

with over 1,300,000 members in over 45,000 clubs.