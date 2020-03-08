Cat’s Pajamas-Vocal Band to perform at Wilmot UHS March 11; portion of proceeds goes to choral program

The Cat’s Pajamas-Vocal Band, a national touring professional a cappella group, will be performing at the Lance Haas Auditorium at Wilmot Union High School on Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m., as part of their thirteenth annual Music in Schools Tour.



This tour brings choral clinics, school assemblies, and evening shows to communities across the nation in an effort to raise money for school music programs. To date, The Cat’s Pajamas have raised over $160,000 for music education!

Ticket prices are $5/student and $10/adult. Tickets are available at the school or at www.vocalmeow.eventbrite.com

The pre-show entertainment will be Wilmot’s Key Change, so come out and support our choir students and see them perform as well.

Their goal is to inspire students, generate increased excitement and passion for music, and encourage all youth and teens to get involved in the arts. The group teaches and mentors students during the school day, focusing on singing techniques as well as sharing their personal journeys and testimonies about how they have turned their love for music into professional careers. That night, The Cat’s Pajamas put on a world class show for the entire community, and they donate a portion of those profits directly to the Choral music program.

The Cat’s Pajamas have received national acclaim on NBC’s hit show the sing-off and on the PBS special Doo-Wop Generations. They also performed as a headlining act on the boardwalk of Atlantic City, at the Andy Williams Theater in Branson, MO, and as guest entertainers with Norwegian, Holland America, Royal Caribbean, and Disney Cruise Lines.

The Cat’s Pajamas perform pop classics and hits from today, including songs from The Temptations and Queen. Also featured in the show are current hits Cardi B, Jason Mraz, Ed Sheeran, and new medleys of Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars, all performed in The Cat’s innovative and funk-infused a cappella style. This interactive group appeals to all ages and keeps the crowd laughing, dancing, and singing along for the entire show.