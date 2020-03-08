Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting March 9, 2020

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Monday at the Bristol Municipal Building in Bristol.

Among the agenda items are:

Consider for approval to petition Kenosha County to lower the speed limit on Highway C from Highway 45 east to Highway D from 55 to 45 mph. This item had been tabled at a previous meeting.

Consider for approval for Utility District 1 to borrow five hundred thousand dollars for Inflow/Infiltration study/work, generators at 2 lift stations in Lake George and the replacement of raw screw pumps.

The full agenda is available here.