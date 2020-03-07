Brighton School kicks off long range plan process

Here is an update from Brighton School about the ongoing long-range facility planning process:

Brighton School District #1 took an official step towards long-range facility planning on Wednesday, February 26 by kicking-off the Facility Advisory Committee (FAC). The FAC is comprised of 12 volunteers from various areas of the community – parents, business members, community leaders, alumni, and District representation, alongside representatives from CG Schmidt (CGS) Construction and FGM Architects. The FAC’s mission is to guide the District’s continued investment into the 1962 building to support academic programs, create safe and vibrant learning environments, while addressing ongoing maintenance needs. Classrooms and learning environments are changing. As technology transforms the way students learn and teachers teach, we plan to continue to create learning spaces that assures success in the classroom. Forming the FAC is critical to obtaining information and developing a plan to keep our 4K-8 building operating efficiently and meeting the educational needs of our students, staff and community. “We believe that together we’ll create a long-term plan that will ensure our school will continue to be a strong and a thriving place to educate our children, and be mindful of Brighton taxpayers.” said Sue Crane, FAC Member and Brighton Town Chairperson. The meeting began with a high-level overview of the recently completed Building Assessment Report presented by Dan Chovanec, Vice President at CGS. The report outlines the short and long-term capital maintenance projects that are categorized under general building, architectural, fire protection, plumbing, secure entrances, roofing, mechanical and electrical needs. Each item was identified and suggested to be addressed within 0-2 years, 2-5 years, or 6-10 years. Committee members also reviewed potential estimated costs for both interior and exterior building projects. Matt Eggert, District Administrator led the committee on a tour of the building. The FAC also reviewed the staff wish list that included ideas related to a STEM Lab, increased safety considerations and physical enhancements. The next FAC meeting will be held on April 1st from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Brighton School. If you have any additional ideas, suggestions or questions about the FAC or the facilities planning process in general, please contact Matt Eggert, District Administrator at meggert@brightonschool.net or (262) 878-2191.