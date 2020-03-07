Agenda: Salem Lakes regular board meeting March 9, 2020

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular monthly meeting on Monday, starting at 7 p.m., at Village Hall in Salem.
Among the agenda items are three action regarding properties within the Salem Business Park.
