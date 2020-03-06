Panther Backers Booster Club Expo & Taste of Wilmot is March 8

The Panther Backers Booster Club is hosting its first Annual Expo & Taste of Wilmot on Sunday, March 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wilmot Union High School in the commons.

Taste Sponsors will provide samples of their amazing food, Expo Sponsors showing their products, raffles, kids zone with face painting and bouncy, and DJ and entertainment. Proceeds go toward supporting Wilmot athletic and activity clubs, scholarships, grants and school.

There will be silent auctions and raffles too.

Tickets are $12 at the door, or online for $10 in advance.