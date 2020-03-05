Units responding to crash in Trevor

Mar 5th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 11:01 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 10600 block of Highway 83 (Antioch Road) in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash with the vehicle off the road.

