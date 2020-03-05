Units responding to crash in Trevor

At about 11:01 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 10600 block of Highway 83 (Antioch Road) in Trevor.
Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash with the vehicle off the road.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 11:01 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 10600 block of Highway 83 (Antioch Road) in Trevor.
Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash with the vehicle off the road.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress