Units responding for bunring in Salem

At about 8:49 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a report of burning in the 23200 block of 80th Place in Salem.
UPDATE 8:54 p.m. — Fire unit on the scene reports finding a small fire, which will be extinguished.
