Units responding for bunring in Salem

Mar 5th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:49 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a report of burning in the 23200 block of 80th Place in Salem.

UPDATE 8:54 p.m. — Fire unit on the scene reports finding a small fire, which will be extinguished.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Salem.

Leave a Reply

  • Follow us on

  • Archives