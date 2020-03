Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 11:13 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid to the Antioch (Ill.) Fire Department for a structure fire in the 200 block of Main Street.

Per dispatch: Heavy smoke observed at the scene.

Salem Lakes requested to respond with an engine.

UPDATE 11:31 a.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue being requested to respond as mutual aid to cover and Antioch station.

UPDATE 11:32 a.m. — KCSD requested to block southbound traffic on Highway 83 due to fire.