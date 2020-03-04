Sheriff’s Dept. investigating attempted child abduction

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Salem School officials are investigating a report of a possible child abduction.

From a news release distributed Wednesday afternoon:

On March 4th, 2020 at 11:19 AM deputies responded to Salem Grade School to investigate a possible child abduction that took place in the 24200 block of 84th Street. Deputies met with school administrators and a 13-year-old male student who stated that while waiting for the school bus in his driveway this morning, a gray-colored 4 door car (unknown make or model) stopped in the roadway near the student. The student stated that the operator of the vehicle was a white male with short brown hair and was wearing a black colored hooded sweatshirt. According to the student, this male subject rolled down his window and asked the student “want to come in?” Deputies are conducting an investigation and canvassing the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle and suspect. Sheriff David Beth, the department, and Salem Grade School take all incidents of this nature very seriously to ensure the safety of all students. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100