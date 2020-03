Here’s a late breaking announcement of a road closure from the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway K (60th Street) will be closed between Highways 45 and EW beginning today, March 4, 2020, for a culvert replacement in the 20700 block. This work is expected to take approximately three days, depending on weather conditions. A posted detour will route drivers around the affected area via highways 45 (200th Avenue), NN (45th Street) and EW (232nd Avenue).