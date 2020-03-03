Identity of woman who died in Trevor crash released; charges filed against motorcyclist

The identity of a woman who died in a crash in Trevor on Sunday has been released by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Marnie J. Cogswell, 42, of Spring Grove, Illinois died as a result of injuries from the crash, a Sheriff’s Department news release said. Cogswell was the passenger on the motorcycle involved in the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle is Alejandro Rivas, 43, of Antioch, the KCSD news release said. Rivas suffered serious injuries.

A charge of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle has been filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court against Rivas, online court records show. He is also facing charges of operating while intoxicated, driving too fast for conditions and failure to keep vehicle under control.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m., Sunday in the 26800 block of Camp Lake Road in Trevor.

According to a KCSD news release issued Monday, initial reports indicate Rivas failed to negotiate the curve at 268th Avenue, causing the crash into the south ditch line.