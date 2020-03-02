Woman dies from crash in Trevor

A 42-year-old woman from Illinois died as a result of injuries from a crash in Trevor Sunday evening, a media release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department distributed Monday morning said.

The woman was a passenger on a motorcycle drive by a 43-year-old man also from Illinois. The man is being treated for serious injuries.

Names of both individuals are being withheld pending proper notification, the news release said.

From the news release: On March 1st, 2020 at 7:57 p.m., the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that was carrying two occupants in the 26800 block of Camp Lake Road. lnitial reports indicate that the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve at 268th Ave. causing the crash into the south ditch line. The operator and passenger of the Harley Davidson motorcycle were ejected and were transported to the hospital by Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue. The operator, a 43-year-old male lllinois resident, is being treated for serious injuries. The passenger, a 42-year-old female from lllinois, was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol is a factor in this incident.

