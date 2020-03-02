Identity of man who died from Twin Lakes crash released

Twin Lakes Police have released the identity of a man who died in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning in Twin Lakes.

Jacob Gallegos, 27, of Twin Lakes, was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses who were traveling southbound, just prior to the crash they observed the motorcycle and single rider traveling northbound on North Lake Avenue at what they described to be a high rate of speed, a TLPD news release said. Witnesses say the motorcyclist lost control and slid, striking a utility pole on the northbound shoulder of about the 500 North Lake Avenue.

