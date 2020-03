Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for a crash at 268th Avenue and 103rd Place in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Crash involves a motorcycle, with two people injured.

UPDATE 8:22 p.m. — Landing zone for Flight for Life helicopter response being set up.

UPDATE about 8:50 p.m. — Kenosha County Scanner Facebook page reporting Flight for Life response has been cancelled.