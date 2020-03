Hannah Vozel of Randall was among 40 of Montana State University’s top seniors and their faculty and staff mentors that were recognized Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the 38th annual Awards for Excellence event held on the MSU campus.

Honored students are nominated by faculty in their college or department. Qualified seniors must have at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, as well as demonstrated campus leadership and community service.

Vozel is studying applied mathematics and economics.