Units responding for fire in Paddock Lake

At about 3:49 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 7500 block of Highway F in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: This was initially reported as a structure fire, but a deputy on the scene reports fire appears to be in a field behind a home.

UPDATE 3:53 p.m. — Incident command calls off response from Bristol.

UPDATE 3:55 p.m. — Fire unit on scene confirms that fire is a controlled burn behind a home. Some units out and investigating. Others are holding in quarters.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m. — Fire extinguished. All units clearing the scene.