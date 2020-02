If you are enjoying the warmer weather we’re currently experiencing, you’re in luck. That trend is expected to continue through next week.

High temperatures through Friday are expected to be over 40, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. Sunday’s high should even exceed 50.

Sounds like grilling and car washing weather to me.

With those temps, the snow already on the ground shouldn’t last long and it’s not likely to be replaced by any other precipitation in that period.