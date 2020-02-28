Man dies in crash in Twin Lakes

A man died in a motorcycle crash in Twin Lakes early Friday morning, Twin Lakes Police report.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.

From a news release distributed Friday by the TLPD:

On Friday, 02/2812020 at 12:32AM Twin Lakes Police Officers were called to the 500 block of North Lake Avenue in the Village of Twin Lakes for a single vehicle motorcycle crash where the driver was unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers found that a motorcycle and male driver had collided with a utility pole. According to witnesses who were traveling southbound, just prior to the crash they observed the motorcycle and single rider traveling northbound on North Lake Avenue at what they described to be a high rate of speed. Witnesses say the motorcycle lost control and slid, striking a utility pole on the northbound shoulder of North Lake Avenue. The victim is identified as a 27-year-old male residing in Twin Lakes. His name is being withheld pending further notification of family. The victim was transported to Aurora Hospital in Burlington where he was pronounced deceased. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Twin Lakes Police Department. Speed does appear to be a factor. Investigators are awaiting toxicology results on the driver.