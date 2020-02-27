Culvert replacement to close Highway D sections next week

Highway D will see some closures next week for culvert replacement.

From Kenosha County:

The Kenosha County Division of Highways will close two sections of Highway D during the week of March 2 for culvert replacement work.

The affected sections are:

Highway D (184th Avenue) between highways K and 50 in the Village of Bristol (two culverts).

Highway D (176th Avenue) between highways N and 142 in the Town of Paris (one culvert).

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 2, with completion expected by Friday, March 6. As always, weather will determine actual completion times.

Posted detour routes will be in place.