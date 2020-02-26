Units responding for crash in Salem

At about 7:24 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a crash in the 8800 block of Highway 83 (Antioch Road) in Salem.
Per dispatch: At least one injury being reported.
This scene is near Salem School.
