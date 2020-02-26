A word from our sponsors: Join the Home Instead Senior Care team

Note: This is a paid announcement from Home Instead Senior Care ® of Racine . — DH
As a locally owned business, Home Instead Senior Care ® of Racine offers friendly, responsive service throughout Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties. We believe that every family in our great communities deserves individualized care with a compassionate touch.
Our professional CAREGivers — fully trained, bonded and insured — provide in-home care for seniors, in turn enabling these aging adults to remain at home, instead of anywhere else. We even provide complementary care for seniors who have found a home away from home, from assisted living facilities to nursing homes. No matter where home is or what a senior’s needs are, we’re able to adjust along with our clients
and their families, even as care plans and needs change during the aging process.
OUR SERVICES
The in-home, non-medical services we provide can be tailored to meet families’ unique needs and preferences. By assisting with activities of daily living and even more complex, advanced care needs, our hope is that seniors can retain a sense of independence and age in place for as long as possible.
- Alzheimer’s & dementia support
- Hospice care support
- Light housekeeping
- Laundry & linens
- Transportation & errands
- Personal cares, including bathing, dressing & grooming
- Toileting & incontinence care
- Medication management & reminders
- Companionship
- Respite care for family caregivers
- And more
OUR EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
A nationwide franchise system backed by 25+ years of experience and industry best practices, Home Instead is the largest employer of senior caregivers in the U.S. At Home Instead Racine, we combine the recognition of a nationally established name with the personal approach of a local team of CAREGivers and support staff. Our local CAREGivers enjoy the fun and rewarding experience of providing in-home care that truly makes a difference by enabling seniors to remain in their Racine, Kenosha and
Walworth County homes.
Other perks include:
- Paid time off
- Comprehensive training — no experience necessary!
- Flexible schedules, from part to full time
- Caring Fund & Chaplain Assistance Program for support through life’s trying moments.
- Referral rewards
- PayActiv tool for instant, on-demand access to wages
- Competitive pay
- Company recognition and events
- Caring support/office team
- And more
LEARN MORE
To learn more about services from Home Instead Racine or to inquire about being a CAREGiver, visit HomeInstead.com/427.