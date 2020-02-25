A word from our sponsors: 2020 Brighton School PTO Pasta Dinner Fundraiser is Feb. 29

Photo by Michal Bahn via stock.xchng

Note: This is a paid announcement from Brighton School PTO — DH

Brighton School PTO will hold its Pasta Dinner & Auction Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the school.

Come enjoy family fun with the Brighton community.

Pasta dinner cost is $7 pre-sale or $10 at the door. Cost for 6 years old and under is $5.

The event also will include a silent auction, bake sale, 50/50 raffle and vendors.

Tickets are available at the Brighton School office or at the door.

Option available: Donate a meal ticket to a veteran.

Questions or interested in being a vendor or crafter? Contact the PTO at ptobrighton@gmail.com.

Brighton School is located at Highways 75 and 142 in Brighton.