The National Weather Service has shifted the hours of a winter storm watch that includes Kenosha County.

The watch will now be in effect from noon Tuesday through 3 p.m.., Wednesday.

The snow forecast has increased a bit too. Now the latest, local NWS forecast is calling for 6 to 11 inches of snow accumulation in our area Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wind is still expected to be from 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph during the watch period.