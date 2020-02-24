A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting first fish boil of the season on Feb. 28

Note: This is a paid announcement from St. Alphonsus Parish. — DH
St. Alphonsus Parish will once again host its famous Lenten fish boils. The first lenten fish boil will take place on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Parish Center, 6211 344th Ave., New Munster.
The fish boil features all-you-can-eat boiled fish, potatoes, onions, carrots, coleslaw, bread, dessert, milk and coffee. Grilled cheese sandwiches are also served. Carryouts are available.
Ticket prices: Adults (12 & older) $13.00, children (ages 4-11) $6.00, ages 3 and under free.
For more information call St. Alphonsus Parish at 262-537-4370.
St. Alphonsus will host two additional fish boils on March 13 and March 27.