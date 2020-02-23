Winter storm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect from 6 a.m., Tuesday, until 3 p.m., Wednesday.

The snow forecast would be the most intense of this winter season so far. It’s hard to believe from the perspective of a Sunday afternoon where it’s 52 as I write this.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for 6 to 9 inches of snow from Monday night through Tuesday night, with another 1.5 inch or so of snow likely Wednesday.

It will be windy through the watch period as well, with winds from 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.

That all combines for some challenging conditions. The watch bulletin says:

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon and morning commutes. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to shovel. Power outages are possible.”

Snow should start falling Monday evening and pick up in intensity Tuesday morning, right in time for the morning work commute and journey to school. It will continue through the day and Tuesday night, before tapering off some Wednesday.