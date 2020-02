The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Report of the new fire station referendum election and discussion of results. (The measure failed.)

Discuss amending animal ordinance to allow 4-H projects for part of the year. This likely relates to keeping of poultry on non-farm lots, a controversial topic in the town of late.

