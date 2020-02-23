Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting Feb. 24, 2020

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at the Bristol Municipal Building in Bristol.

Among the agenda items are:

Memorandum of Understanding Between Kenosha Joint Services and the Village of Bristol Fire Department Relating to the Public Safety Fire Mobile Subsystem.

Consider for approval to petition Kenosha County to lower the speed limit on Highway C from Highway 45 east to Highway D from 55 to 45 mph.

The full agenda and supporting packet materials are available here.