Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting Feb. 24, 2020

Feb 23rd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at the Bristol Municipal Building in Bristol.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Memorandum of Understanding Between Kenosha Joint Services and the Village of Bristol Fire Department Relating to the Public Safety Fire Mobile  Subsystem.
  • Consider for approval to petition Kenosha County to lower the speed limit on Highway C from Highway 45 east to Highway D from 55 to 45 mph.

The full agenda and supporting packet materials are available here.

