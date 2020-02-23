Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting Feb. 24, 2020

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at the Bristol Municipal Building in Bristol.
Among the agenda items are:
- Memorandum of Understanding Between Kenosha Joint Services and the Village of Bristol Fire Department Relating to the Public Safety Fire Mobile Subsystem.
- Consider for approval to petition Kenosha County to lower the speed limit on Highway C from Highway 45 east to Highway D from 55 to 45 mph.
The full agenda and supporting packet materials are available here.