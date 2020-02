Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 11:09 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue and Twin Lakes Police officers responding for a report of a crash along Lake Elizabeth shore near Mt. Moriah.

Per dispatch: Someone has fallen off a four-wheeler ATV.

UPDATE 11:18 a.m. — Patient has been moved to Bat View and Indian Point to meet rescue.

UPDATE 11:25 a.m. — Response from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter requested. Accident may have happened on lake. Department of Natural Resources being notified.