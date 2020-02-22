KAFASI presents award to winners of 2019 Bowls ‘n’ Bakers

2019 Bowls ‘n’ Bakers soup contest winners (from left) Chris Novak of Bassett Creek Saloon & Eatery, Jonathon Mellor of Fiddlesticks Bistro and Phillip Sherman of Wilmot Stage Stop with Katie Oatsvall of Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc.

Representatives of Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. recently presented the restaurant winners of the agency’s annual 2019 Bowls ‘n’ Bakers fundraiser with plaques commemorating their accomplishment.

The presentation took place at Luisa’s Restaurant in Wheatland.

Bowls ‘n’ Bakers is an event in which attendees are able to sample soup from various Western Kenosha County restaurants and vote for their favorite.

The 2019 winners are:

First place — Wilmot Stage Stop with Cream of Lobster soup.

Second place — Fiddlesticks Bistro with Butternut Squash soup.

Third place — Bassett Creek Saloon & Eatery with Lasagna soup.

Funds raised at the event help support programs such as Meals on Wheels, Volunteer Transportation, parenting programs supporting at risk families such as Teen Parent, Family Support, and Anger Management, as well as memory loss programming, and adult day services providing respite to caregivers through the Daybreak program.

