Warm weekend

This weekend should be pretty darn pleasant for late February, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

High temperatures are expected to reach 43 on Saturday and 46 on Sunday. Skies will be sunny on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday.

There will be a bit of wind — 15 mph on Saturday and 10 mph on Sunday.

Temperatures will return to the 30s starting Monday and eventually drop back into the 20s. There also will be varying chances for rain/snow precipitation Monday through Wednesday.