Central HS students participate in 2020 Wisconsin-Platteville Tri-State Honors Band Festival

/Submitted photo

Seven Central High School students participated in the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Tri-State Honors Band Festival on Feb. 14 and 15.

The students were selected from a group of 90 high school students from Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.

Central studnets selected to participate were: Josh Greenwood, John Lopez, Daniel Masnik, Alena Ekornaas, Sara Turk, Carlie Odejewski and Christina Ekkela.

The festival ended with a performance by the honors band. Linda Morehouse, associate director of bands at University of Illinois, was the guest clinician.