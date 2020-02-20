20 Wheatland Center School students to be published in 2019-20 Southern Lakes Anthology

Wheatland Center School had a record number of pieces selected to be published in the Southern Lakes Anthology 2019-20 edition.

The theme of this year’s anthology project was “Beneath the Surface”. Student work was judged on clarity and message, creativity/originality, technical skill and presentation, and overall quality. Wheatland had 20 pieces chosen for publication. Students in grades third through eighth participated in this project.

A special congratulations to the following students that had their work selected for publication in the 2019-20 Southern Lakes Anthology “Beneath the Surface:”

Third grade: Camden Gemoll for his art titled “One Big Bite…”

Fourth grade: Rylie Carter for her illustrated writing titled “Nature;” Mackenzie Idell for her illustrated writing titled “The Snowy Snow Mound;” Cambree Lois for her illustrated writing titled “A Great Book;” Maci Mowery for her art titled “Scared on Stage;” Evie Parkinson for her poetry titled “Mysterious As Can Be;” Rylee Warren for her prose writing titled “Deep Down;” Ethan Weis for his poetry titled “Post-Apocalyptic Lands.”

Fifth grade: Haven Young for her art titled “The Truth Within.”

Sixth grade: Haidin Beck for her illustrated writing titled “A Flower’s Roots;” Kaci Peters and Alexis Boonsta for their illustrated writing titled “Under the Mask of Lies;” Grace Snyder for her art titled “Below the Tide;” Ariahna Stephens for her poetry titled “Look a Little Deeper.”

Seventh grade: Jessica Roynon for her art titled “Life Finds a Way.”

Eighth grade: Jasmine Delaney for her poetry tilted “Dear Future Generations;” Anika Kvacik for her art titled “Broken Faces;” Molly Schwertfeger for her art titled “When Darkness Comes Beauty Follows;” James Shuemate for his art titled “The Hidden Death;” Jesse Sorensen for his art titled “A Hidden World;” Devin Steininger for his poetry titled “YET…”

In addition to having their piece published, students will be recognized for this accomplishment and receive a copy of the publication at a reception in Whitewater on May 19.